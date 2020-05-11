Karnataka Govt Issues Financial Support to KSRTC for Paying Salaries to Its Employees

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Monday issued financial support to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for the organisation to pay the April and May salaries of its employees.The government released a 100 per cent salary amount for April and a 50 per cent salary amount for May for the KSRTC.Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi took a lead in the matter and explained the difficulties faced by the transport corporations to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with a series of meetings and discussions.The cumulative losses of the KSRTC from March until now stand at more than Rs 531 crore, according to a release issued by the organisation.Due to the coronavirus crisis, no buses are in operation on the roads of the state for nearly two months.On Monday, Shivayogi C Kalasad, MD of KSRTC, C Shika, MD, BMTC, Dr Ram Nivas Sepat, Director, S&V, Kavitha S Mannikeri, Director (P&E), KSRTC -- met Savadi and gave a letter of gratitude on behalf of all the officers and employees of four state transport undertakings. (ANI)

