Katy Perry Shows off Baby Bump at Australian Benefit Concert

Bright (Victoria) [Australia], Mar 12 (ANI): Katy Perry showing off her baby bump stepped out in a neon green mini-dress at the 'Fight On' benefit concert for wildfire-ravaged Australia on Wednesday.The pop-star who gave a powerful performance at the Cricket Women's T20 World Cup final accessorized her baby bump with thick, matching hoop earrings, green eye shadow and a flipped-out half-pony. Giving her outfit a chic look Perry opted for bright turquoise sneakers before taking the stage.The 'Roar' singer even shared a series of pictures from the day on her social media. Expressing her gratitude Perry wrote, "On a brighter note... a show of gratitude for some bushfire heroes and 7000 of my newest friends in Bright, VIC. Thanks to all who came out and created a new happy memory #fighton." (ANI)

