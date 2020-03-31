Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Flintoff Feature in Shane Warne's Greatest Ashes XI

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Tuesday included Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff as a part of his greatest Ashes XI.The 50-year-old spinner named Allan Border as the captain of his greatest Ashes XI.Warne named the entire side during an Instagram Live session.While choosing the players, the former spinner also told former skipper Michael Vaughan was the best England captain he played against."Michael Vaughan was the best England captain I played against," Warne said.Warne's greatest Ashes XI: Matthew Hayden, Graham Gooch, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Kevin Pietersen, Allan Border, Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Flintoff, Tim May, Darren Gough, Glenn Mcgrath. "Besides 2005 Ashes, all the series had a major Gilchrist impact. Flintoff had the ability to inspire his team-mates, he had an incredible 2005 Ashes series," Warne said."Steve Waugh could have easily made the side, but I chose to go for Allan Border as he was left-handed," he added.Warne himself had an impeccable record in Ashes as he picked up 195 wickets from just 36 matches and this is also the world record for the most wickets against an opponent in Tests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)