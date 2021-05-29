American reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently denied that her private island birthday vacation with a group of friends and family caused any COVID-19 infections. According to People Magazine, the 40th birthday getaway, which the beauty mogul faced backlash in October after posting about it on social media in the middle of the pandemic, was featured on Thursday's 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' as was Kim's family's subsequent bout with COVID. Though, she said the two occurrences were not connected. Kim Kardashian Reveals She and Her Kids Had Contracted COVID-19 That Resulted in the Halt of KUWTK Production.

On Twitter, Kim responded to a BuzzFeed News article that pieced together a timeline of the star's life events last fall and suggested she may have caught COVID from the vacation. "False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him," she tweeted. Kim Kardashian Denies Violating California Labour Laws As Her Ex-Staff Members Sue Her.

As reported by People magazine, in the 'KUWTK episode', filmed in November, Kim revealed that her 5-year-old son Saint had contracted COVID and it later spread to her and her other kids, daughters 7-and-a-half-year-old North and 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old son Psalm. (Their dad, Kim's ex Kanye West, had contracted COVID himself earlier in 2020.)

Check Out Kim Kardashian's Tweet Below:

False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him. https://t.co/hTWbB6JC25 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

Kim tweeted on Thursday, "All 4 of my babies and I had Covid!!! At least we all had it together and everyone is ok!" In an October 27 Instagram post, Kim shared a series of photos from her birthday trip, in which friends and family celebrated on a private island with the group in close proximity without wearing masks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)