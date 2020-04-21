Kiren Rijiju Requests CM Biren Singh to Help Boxer Dingko Singh

New Delhi [India], April (21): Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has requested Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh to provide medical assistance to former Indian boxer Dingko Singh.Dingko on Monday had made a request to the Sports Ministry to help him travel from Manipur to Delhi for his cancer treatment."Sports minister Kiren Rijiju has spoken to the CM of Manipur and requested him to extend every possible assistance to Dingko Singh because he is in need of medical assistance in Imphal where he is staying now," sources within the Sports Ministry told ANI.Dingko, who is currently in Imphal, said the doctors had asked him to undergo radiation but it can only be done in Delhi. However, owing to the nationwide lockdown until May 3, he was unable to travel.The boxer said he also planned to come to Delhi via road in an ambulance but the doctors advised that it would not be good for his health. Hence, Singh sought help from the Sports Ministry to get to Delhi. (ANI)

