Kozhikode, May 19: Kozhikode's District Fire Officer has confirmed that the fire which broke out at a textile market near the Mofussil bus stand area has been completely doused without any casualties being reported. Kozhikode DFO Ashraf Ali KM mentioned that nearly all fire stations in the area had responded to the fire, which was controlled around 10 PM on Sunday. Hyderabad Fire: 8 Killed, Others Injured After Blaze Erupts at Building in Gulzar Houz Near Charminar, CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock (Watch Videos).

"The fire has been put out completely...Nearly all the fire stations responded...Around 10 pm, we got the fire under control and now it has been completely put out... No casualties reported," DFO Ali told ANI. Kerala Minister AK Saseendran expressed relief that no casualties were reported in the incident, but also urged the people to stay away from the area and cooperate fully with the authorities. Kerala Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Textile Market Near New Bus Stand in Kozhikode, Firefighters Rushed to Scene (Watch Videos).

Fire at Kozhikode Textile Market Near Mofussil Bus Stand

"The public is advised to stay away from the area for their safety. It is a relief that the fire has been largely contained and that there are no reports of casualties so far. Right now, our priority is rescue and firefighting operations," the Kerala minister told reporters. On Sunday, a fire broke out at a textile market in the Mofussil Bus stand in Kozhikode, Kerala. According to officials, the firefighting operation lasted several hours, eventually putting the blaze out completely.

