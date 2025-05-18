Kerala Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Textile Market Near New Bus Stand in Kozhikode, Firefighters Rushed to Scene (Watch Videos)

A massive fire erupted in the textile market near the New Bus Stand in Kerala's Kozhikode today, May 18. The fire triggered panic among residents and local shopkeepers. Multiple fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the scene as the blaze quickly spread through multiple shops. Videos shared by the news agency ANI show orange and black smoke billowing from the site as fire tenders rushed to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as authorities continue to assess the situation. Palakkad Scooter Fire: Father and Son Narrowly Escape As 2-Wheeler Suddenly Bursts Into Flames in Kerala’s Mannarkad; CCTV Video Surfaces.

Fire Breaks Out at Kozhikode Textile Market

#WATCH Kerala | A fire breaks out in the textile market near the New Bus Stand in Kozhikode; more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/NQERQSoLyS — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025

Blaze Erupts in Kozhikode Textile Market, Firefighters Respond

#WATCH Kerala | A fire breaks out in the textile market near the New Bus Stand in Kozhikode; firefighting operation underway More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/BUBQ5JUugN — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2025

