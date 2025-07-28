Kota, Jul 28 (PTI) At least 11 persons were admitted to a community health centre with diarrhoea in Rajasthan's Baran district in the last 24 hours, allegedly caused by contaminated drinking water from a borewell located next to a drain at Phoolbaroda village, officials said on Monday.

Health officials have conducted door-to-door survey in the village housing around 800 people, and distributed medicines to those showing symptoms of the disease, they said.

Also Read | Who Was Hashim Musa, Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Killed in Dachigam Encounter by Indian Army?.

The patients aged 30-35 years complained of vomiting, Hariom Goyal, medical officer at the community health centre at Chhabra, said, adding that they are out of danger now.

It is suspected that contaminated drinking water supplied to the village by pipelines from a borewell triggered the diarrhoea outbreak, chief medical officer of Chipabarod block, Hari Singh Meena, said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)