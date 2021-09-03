Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) At least 16 people, all suspected members of the infamous gangs from Jamtara district of Jharkhand, were arrested from in and around Kolkata on the charge of duping people, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The police seized 188 debit cards of various banks, 78 mobile phones and six laptops from their possession, he said.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power & Redmi 9i Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 500: Report.

"In recent times the activities of infamous Jamtara gang were observed on the outskirts of Kolkata. They used to take deliveries of fraudulently obtained goods at Kestopur, Rajarhat areas," the IPS officer said.

The 16 were picked up from Kestopur, Sapoorji, Kasba and Dashdrone areas on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Also Read | Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime To Get 6,000 mAh Battery & Reverse Wired Charging: Report.

"These 16 people are residents of Jharkhand's Jamtara, Giridih and Dhanbad districts," the officer said.

Jamtara gang members used to siphon money from bank accounts of unsuspecting people by collecting their bank details through fraudulent means.

"We are interrogating them," the police officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)