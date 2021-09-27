Nagapattinam, Sep 27 (PTI) A total of 17 ancient idols of deities and 36 other artefacts used in temples were unearthed while digging a piece of land for renovating a Chola-era temple at Thevur near here on Monday, officials said.

Also Read | PSTCL Admit Card 2021 for The Post of Architect Released, Here’s How Candidates Can Download their E-Admit Cards Online at pstcl.org.

The Devapureeshwarar temple is one among the ancient temples in the state believed to have been built during the early Chola era. The HR and CE department has commenced renovation works at this temple.

Also Read | Oppo F19s, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition & Enco Buds Blue Launched in India.

On Sunday evening, when workers were digging a piece of land in the temple area, they spotted a few idols and artefacts at a depth of about 7-ft. The workers immediately alerted temple officials.

Kilvelur Tahsildar Marimuthu and Temple Executive Officer Kannan rushed to the spot and ordered further digging, which continued till Monday afternoon. A total of 17 idols, and 36 artefacts have been unearthed so far. Further digging will take face in the presence of archaeology experts, the temple Executive Officer said.

Details about the idols, including the antiquity value, would be known only after archaeological examination, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)