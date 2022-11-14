Coimbatore (TN), Nov 14 (PTI) Two associates of slain forest brigand Veerappan were released from the Central jail here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Also Read | France Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team FRA Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC.

Three persons -- Madhaiyan (elder brother of Veerappan), Andiyappan and Perumal -- were arrested for the murder of forest ranger Chidambaranathan and two forest department officials near Sathyamangalam in Erode district in July 1987.

Also Read | Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Premier League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The trio were sentenced to life imprisonment and lodged in the Central jail here and Madhaiyan, who was shifted to Salem prison died a few months ago due to age-related illness.

Based on the pleas by Human Right activists, the Tamil Nadu government ordered the release of Andiyappan and Perumal, who came out after completing 32 years in prison, police said.

Sandalwood smuggler Veerappan was shot dead by the Special Task Force of Tamil Nadu police in 2004.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)