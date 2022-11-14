France have named their 26-member squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA world Cup in Qatar. The Les Blues are the defending champions and despite a recent slip in form, are tipped as one of the favourites to win the competition thanks to their talent depth. Didier Deschamps’ team are drawn into Group D alongside Denmark, Australia and Tunisia. So, before the quadrennial event begins, we take a look at France’s squad, their schedule and players to watch out for. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

2022 Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema has been a part of the France squad since 2021 Euros. The serial winner at the club level will have hopes of completing his trophy cabinet by winning this prestigious competition. Kylian Mbappe, who was a youngster when he played a crucial role in France clinching the trophy in 2018, is a superstar now. In the absence of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, France coach Didier Deschamps will definitely want these two to deliver on the big stage and take them over the line once again. Defender Presenel Kimpembe got ruled out of the tournament at the last moment and is replaced by Axel Disasi. Along with him Marcus Thuram was called as the 26th member of the squad.

France Schedule At FIFA World Cup 2022: Group D Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 22, 2022 France vs Australia November 26, 2022 France vs Denmark November 30, 2022 France vs Tunisia

France Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Kylian Mbappe Karim Benzema Christopher Nkunku Aurelien Tchouameni William Saliba

France Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes), Alphonse Areola (West Ham).

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Manchester United), William Saliba (Arsenal), Axel Disasi (AS Monaco), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Jordan Veretout (Marseille).

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

