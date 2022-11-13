Manchester United for their last match before the World Cup will travel to West London to face the Fulham side. Fulham vs Manchester United will take place on November 13, 2022 (Sunday) at 10:00 pm (IST) in the Craven Cottage Stadium. Both teams suffered defeat in their previous league games. The Red devils against Aston Villa, whom they managed to defeat in the midweek EFL Cup match, and Fulham faced the loss against Pep Guardiola's men. Sad news for Fulham fans as their star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic who has nine league goals will miss out on the clash against the Red Devils due to a foot injury and fears it might also affect his World Cup status with Serbia. Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed will also be missing from the home side because of suspension. Tom Cairney and Carlos Vinicius are likely to start the game due to Reed’s and Mitrovic’s absences. 2022 FIFA World Cup Preview: Spain and Germany Favorites To Qualify for Super 16 from Group E

For the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Antony being fit for the clash they have not travelled to London. Jadon Sancho will also be missing the match due to illness and the defenders Raphael Varane and Alex Tuanzebe are out due to injury. Victor Lindelof will possibly be getting featured alongside Lisandro Martinez in the middle of defence and Tyrell Malacia might start in the right-back position. Martial and Rashford will most probably start the match, the same way they did against Aston Villa in EFL Cup. Manchester United are currently in fifth place with 23 points with Liverpool just behind trying to catch up for the UEL spot. Whereas Fulham struggling to stay in the top half of the league table. Manchester United are the faouraties to win the clash and take the three points. With the absence of the Fulham center forward Mitrovic, it will be an easy task to take the three points from London.

When Is Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Fulham vs Manchester United match in Premier League 2022-23 will be played at the Craven Cottage Stadium on November 13, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a start time of 10:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23, Football Telecast On TV?

Fans in India can watch the Fulham vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How To Watch Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Wolves vs Arsenal match.

