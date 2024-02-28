Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) Police have rescued two child labourers from two different food joints in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

During a routine inspection on Tuesday, the police found that the children were employed at the two eateries located at a vegetable market in Vashi area.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

The children were allegedly made to do hard work, harassed and not provided adequate remuneration, the official from APMC police station said.

The two juveniles were rescued and lodged in a remand home, he said.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

A case was registered against the owners of the two eateries under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)