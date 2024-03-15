Bahraich (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Friday near the India-Nepal border here along with 500 grams of illegal smack, police said.

On the input of an informer, police arrested Javed and Shakeel, both residents of Nanpara, from near Kakri crossing with the smack and Rs 5,000 in cash, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said.

The value of the recovered drugs is around Rs 1 crore, police said.

Police registered a case against both men under the NDPS Act and sent them to jail.

They are being questioned about their contacts, Tripathi said.

