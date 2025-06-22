Ballia (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) Two people were electrocuted to death in separate incidents here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Munna Kumar Gupta (48), a resident of Bankata in the Kotwali city area, came in contact with an electric current in his sweets shop and died on the spot on Sunday.

As soon as the information of the accident was received, the police reached the spot and sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem.

The second incident occurred in Jagdishpur village of Rasra, Kotwali area where Tej Bahadur Singh, a farmer, came in contact with an electric current while starting the motor of a tube well and died on the spot.

Police sent the body to the district hospital for post-mortem. According to the police, further action is being taken in both cases.

