Jamshedpur, Nov 29 (PTI) Tata Steel utilised over 1.5 lakh tonnes of slag-based aggregates to construct 21 roads over the last six years in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, the company said on Wednesday.

The roads were developed by Jharkhand State Rural Road Development Authority (JSRRDA) in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Life Style for Environment' mission, it said.

The use of slag based manufactured aggregates helps in the preservation of biodiversity by reducing the need for mining of natural aggregates and eliminates the requirement of transportation of aggregates across large distances.

Tata Steel has set-up a state-of-the art accelerated weathering facility for processing LD slag through steam ageing. A dedicated lab has been set-up to ensure quality assurance. Rural roads developed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna used Tata Aggreto, the branded steel slag product of Tata Steel.

"At Tata Steel, we are committed to adopt the circular economy principles and produce sustainable products having minimum ecological footprints. We have been successful in doing it constantly by adopting newer technologies and developing new products & applications," an official of the company said.

Tata Steel has created a dedicated profit center for by-products management- Industrial By-Products Management Division (IBMD) to ensure efficient by-products management by adopting advanced practices of steel waste processing, the company said.

At a two-day workshop organized as a joint initiative by Tata Steel and JSRRDA on Tuesday more than 40 delegates from various parts of the country, including officers from the union ministry of rural development joined in to deliberate on green technologies in rural road construction. PTI bs

