New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Around 216 infrastructure projects worth Rs 74,067 crore under the NIP have been completed till December in the current fiscal, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting with Niti Aayog and 12 infrastructure ministries to discuss post-budget action points for infrastructure roadmap, during which it was highlighted that the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) -- launched with 6,835 projects -- has been expanded to 7,600.

Projects identified under the NIP require investment of a whopping Rs 111 lakh crore during 2020-25.

The NIP has witnessed accelerated spending on infrastructure projects, especially in the September and December quarter this fiscal and has helped in targeting a substantial increase in infrastructure expenditure in many ministries compared to the last financial year, the ministry said in a statement.

"Around 216 projects worth Rs 74,067 crore under GoI infrastructure ministries have been completed till Q3 (December quarter) FY21. Around 678 projects worth Rs 6 lakh crore have progressed from the lower stage to the upper stage of project formulation and implementation till Q3 FY21," it said.

The minister also highlighted that the NIP is not just central government budgetary expenditure on infrastructure and also includes infra spending by states and private sector, as well as through extra-budgetary resources.

Therefore, ministries/departments should actively work on getting the project funded through innovative structuring and financing, provide all the help and support to the private sector for enhanced infra spending, Sitharaman said.

The ministries/departments also need to explore PPP mode for viable projects and use government funding for pushing infrastructure projects that can't be done in PPP mode, the minister added.

During the meeting, Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant gave a presentation on asset monetisation and also spoke about finalising targets for it.

Sitharaman also advised Niti Aayog to work on strengthening the dispute resolution mechanism.

