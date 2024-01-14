Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) Three drug smugglers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday, and narcotic substances were seized from their possession, police said.

The arrests were made during routine checking on a highway in the Phalata area, they said.

All three were arrested and a case was registered against them, police said.

