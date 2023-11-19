Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) The Haryana government on Saturday said it has dismissed three employees and booked three more on the charges of impersonation in the Haryana Common Eligibility Test exam for Group-D posts.

The exam was conducted on October 21 and 22.

An official spokesperson said three government employees -- a peon posted in the district treasury office in Hisar, a woman constable posted in Kurukshetra, and a sub-inspector in Haryana Police -- have been dismissed.

Three more employees have been booked on the charges of impersonation, the spokesperson said.

One employee was serving as a clerk in the office of the executive engineer in Hisar, the second was serving as a clerk in the office of land acquisition officer in Hisar and the third worked as a registration clerk in Panchkula, the spokesperson said.

These three officials have been chargesheeted under the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.

It is expected that the final orders after the detailed enquiry will be passed against these officials in the near future, the spokesperson said.

The chief minister had commended the swift response of law enforcement agencies across various districts for nabbing such violators red-handed during the examination, as evidenced by the registration of 36 FIR cases in this matter, the spokesperson said.

These cases surfaced in Hisar, Sirsa, Rewari, Faridabad, Hansi, Palwal, Ambala, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh, and Chandigarh.

Notably, several individuals attempting to substitute other candidates during the examination were apprehended in different districts.

