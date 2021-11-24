Malkangiri (Odisha), Nov 24 (PTI) At least three persons, including the father of the bridegroom, were killed and four others were seriously injured after they were mowed down by a speeding truck in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The incident took place in the Pandripani area when a marriage procession was passing through a stretch of National Highway 226.

The deceased persons were identified as Siba Khmundi, the bridegroom's father and local sarpanch, Santosh Sahoo, and Subhas Khara of Malkangiri.

The injured were rushed to the Malkangiri district hospital and their condition is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, irate locals staged a roadblock and thrashed the driver who was allegedly in an inebriated condition.

