Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu Thursday released three seminal legal texts on the latest criminal laws authored by retired Haryana bureaucrat K K Khandelwal.

Justice Nagu, released the texts 'A Treatise and Commentary on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,' 'A Treatise and Commentary on the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita,' and 'A Treatise and Commentary on the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.'

Also Read | What Is Centralised Pension Payments System? All About CPPS System As EPFO Eases Pension Disbursement Process for EPS Members.

The texts, co-authored by Ravindra Khandelwal, Kamaljeet Dahiya, Anu Singh, and Varun Chugh, delve into the nuances of three new criminal laws.

The laws came into effect on July 1, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act.

Also Read | BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024: Results of 70th Combined Preliminary Examination Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

Addressing a gathering at the Main Bar Room in the High Court Complex, Justice Nagu said, "They have grouped similar kinds of offences, specially in relation to children, women and major offences like murder in one group...The other thing, I think, is that it is more digital savvy..."

He said one unique feature of the new criminal laws is that for the first time the definition of punishment has been enhanced and widened to include community service.

"Though I expected that it should have been included for many more Sections... community service is one kind of punishment which is in vogue in various countries of the world," he said.

Former Madhya Pradesh High Court chief justice Ajay Kumar Mittal said the texts will play a major role in educating and guiding legal professionals through the intricacies of the new laws.

He said the reforms were not just cosmetic update, but a comprehensive reworking of India's criminal laws to better align with contemporary realities.

Khandelwal, a retired IAS officer of the Haryana Cadre (1985 batch) and current Chief National Commissioner of The Bharat Scouts and Guides, has previously authored over three dozen books on a wide array of subjects including legal, management, and cultural topics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)