Gonda (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) A four-year-old child died allegedly after being crushed by the vehicle of a BJP MLA's nephew in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

SHO of Katra Bazar Rajesh Kumar Singh said that BJP MLA Bawan Singh's nephew came in an SUV on Sunday evening to attend an event in Dayaram Purwa.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav's daughter Karishma was returning home after taking water from a tap when the car ran over the girl while reversing, he said, adding that she died on the spot.

On the basis of Yadav's complaint, a case has been registered and action is being taken as per the rules, he said.

