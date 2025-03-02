Mumbai, March 2: The 8th Pay Commission, which has yet to be formed and implemented, could significantly raise the basic pay of government employees due to an increase in the fitment factor, experts told ET NOW Digital.

In January, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that PM Narendra Modi had approved the formation of the long-awaited commission. However, the Union Budget 2025-26 did not mention any government expenses related to the 8th Pay Commission. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees To Get 50% Salary Hike? Know Implementation Timeline and Other Details.

The fitment factor determines the revised basic pay for central government employees and pensioners. The 7th Pay Commission set it at 2.57, while the 6th CPC had it at 1.86. Experts predict the 8th Pay Commission may recommend a factor between 2.28 and 2.86, potentially increasing salaries by 40-50%. 8th Pay Commission: When Will Central Govt Employees Start Receiving Revised Salary? Know Details.

8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator

Government employees could see a 25-30% increase in their basic salaries, with pensions rising proportionately, according to TeamLease Digital CEO Neeti Sharma. She expects the minimum basic pay to surpass ₹40,000, along with perks and allowances.

Dr. Vishal Sarin, Professor and Assistant Dean at LPU, predicts that the 8th Pay Commission may introduce a fitment factor between 2.28 and 2.86, potentially leading to a 40-50% salary hike. For instance, an employee earning INR 20,000 as basic pay could see their salary rise to INR 46,600- INR 57,200.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2025 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).