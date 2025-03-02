New Delhi, March 2: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has officially released the PNB SO Notification 2025 for the recruitment of 350 Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies across various posts. Interested candidates can apply online from March 3, 2025, through the official website pnbindia.in.

Selected candidates will be entitled to a total of 12 days of leave per year, with a maximum of 4 consecutive days allowed at a time. Unused leave cannot be carried over to the following year, nor will there be any provision for leave encashment. Working hours will align with usual banking hours, excluding the 2nd and 4th Saturdays and holidays declared under the NI Act. SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 150 Trade Finance Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Know Steps to Apply.

PNB SO 2025: Vacancy Details

The 350 vacancies are distributed across the following posts:

• Officer-Credit – 250

• Officer-Industry – 75

• Manager-IT – 5

• Senior Manager-IT – 5

• Manager-Data Scientist – 3

• Senior Manager-Data Scientist – 2

• Manager-Cyber Security – 5

• Senior Manager-Cyber Security – 5

How to Apply for PNB SO 2025

Candidates can apply for PNB SO vacancies by following these steps: India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Over 21,000 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies Up for Grab; Know Eligibility, Selection Process, Important Dates and How To Apply at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Visit the official website pnbindia.in. Go to the ‘Career/Recruitment’ section at the bottom of the homepage. Find and click on the ‘Recruitment for 350 Posts of Specialist Officers’ notification. Select the ‘Apply Online’ link and complete the New Registration process. Fill in the required details and upload necessary documents. Review the application form and submit it. Complete the payment process. Save and print the application form for future reference.

PNB SO 2025: Salary Details

The salary structure varies by post and grade:

• JMGS-I (Officer Level): INR 48,480 – INR 85,920

• MMGS-II (Manager Level): INR 64,820 – INR 93,960

• MMGS-III (Senior Manager Level): INR 85,920 – INR 1,05,280

Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying.

