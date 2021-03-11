Jammu, March 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday approved a mega scheme for the implementation of high-density plantations in the horticulture sector over an estimated area of 5,500 hectares of suitable agro-climatic zones for the next six year from March 2021.

The Administrative Council, under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the scheme with the support of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), an official spokesman said.

The step will go a long way in enhancing the quality and quantity of horticulture produce and doubling the farmers' income, he said.

"The farmer-centric scheme will be implemented for apple, walnut, almond, cherry, litchi, and olive, among others, over an estimated area of 5,500 hectares of suitable agro-climatic zones for six years with effect from March 2021 to March 2026," the spokesman added.

The new high-density plantation scheme has provisions to provide 50 per cent subsidy to orchardists for the establishment of high-density orchards accompanied by a loan facility for raising 40 per cent of the remaining capital, he added.

The scheme will also provide subsidies to the growers on account of expenditure related to micro-irrigation, plant material, and anti-hail nets. Under the scheme, preference will be given to farmers with landholdings of less than 4 kanal, spokesman said.

The high-density plantations are expected to make horticulture profitable through superior yields, higher yields per hectare, early harvest, and introduction of insect and pest resistance varieties thereby saving the expenditure on disease and pest control, he added.

The scheme will be implemented with the support of NAFED, which will provide end-to-end support to the growers and will assess the suitability of available land for undertaking high-density plantation, he said.

NAFED will also install a high-tech laboratory for certification of the horticulture produce on international standards, virus indexing laboratories, and will arrange for imports of the specified qualities and species from identified countries. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)