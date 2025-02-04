Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Authorities on Tuesday launched a comprehensive drive and rescued seven children who were forced into child labour in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

The drive was conducted jointly by the social welfare and labour departments following directions issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: How To Vote? How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? All Answers Here.

The rescue team carried out inspections across various business establishments in the town, including shops, restaurants, dhabas, street stalls, and workshops in Reasi town, they said, adding that seven minors were rescued during these inspections.

The rescue team comprised members from multiple agencies, including the Departments of Social Welfare, Labour, Health, Police, as well as members of the Child Helpline and Child Welfare Committee, Reasi.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The team has mandated strict action against those found violating child protection laws, they said.

The officials urged the public to report any instances of child abuse, trafficking, or exploitation to the District Child Protection Office, Reasi, or by calling the Child Helpline at 1098.

The rescued children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Reasi, for rehabilitation after their medical examination, they said.

The DCPO confirmed that similar operations will be carried out frequently to ensure a sustained effort in protecting and rehabilitating children and adolescents in vulnerable situations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)