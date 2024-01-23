Noida, Jan 22 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said it held havan programmes across Uttar Pradesh to mark the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol at the temple in Ayodhya.

AAP's state chief Sabhajit Singh participated in an event in Noida and performed havan along with local leaders and workers.

"Singh said that we all have immense faith in Lord Ram, who is worshipped with devotion and dedication," AAP's Gautam Buddh Nagar general secretary Rakesh Awana said.

Through the havan, the party has sought blessings from Lord Ram to “protect the Constitution of the country” and to preserve its unity and integrity, Awana said.

He said AAP's Uttar Pradesh unit organised similar events across all districts in the state.

The party also prayed that peace and tranquillity prevail in the country, and it moves forward on the path of progress, every child is given good health and education, he added.

Ram Lalla's idol was installed in the temple on Monday, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

