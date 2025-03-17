Mangaluru, Mar 17 (PTI) A case has been registered against writer and activist Chakravarthy Sulibele following allegations that he made provocative remarks during an event at Koragajja Kshethra in Kuthar, police said on Monday.

The complaint filed by Congress representatives at the Ullal police station, claimed that Sulibele's statements were intended to incite communal tensions.

The alleged remarks were made on March 9 during a foot march organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) from Kadri Temple to the Kuthar Koragajja Kshethra, they said.

According to the complaint, Sulibele's speech included comments on inter-community relationships, which were deemed provocative.

Complainant Rasheed urged authorities to take strict action, stating that such remarks could disturb communal harmony.

Congress leaders, led by Ullal Unit President Mustafa Abdulla, met with the police, pressing for legal action against Sulibele.

They alleged that his statements could contribute to social unrest and demanded a thorough probe.

Following these complaints, police registered a case under Sections 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot—if rioting is committed; if not committed) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on March 16.

Authorities have assured that an investigation is underway and that appropriate legal steps will be taken based on the findings.

Sharing a copy of the FIR registered against him on 'X,' Sulibele stated, "Another FIR filed against me, this time not for hate speech, but for advocating love. I simply said love knows no boundaries, and Hindu boys should break free from societal constraints to marry across communities. How can this be considered hate?"

The incident has ignited a political debate, with differing views on the issue. While some activists and political figures defend Sulibele's "right to free speech", others argue that statements capable of "triggering communal discord" must be scrutinised.

