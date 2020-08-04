New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will list USD 750 million foreign currency bonds on India International Exchange (India INX) on Wednesday, the bourse said.

The bonds will be listed on India INX's Global Securities Market, which connects global investors with Indian and foreign issuers.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan Live Streaming: Watch Deepotsav in Ayodhya on DD National And DD News Ahead of August 5 Foundation-Laying Ceremony.

Interest on bonds is payable at 4.20 per cent per annum and the bonds will mature in August, 2027, a statement said on Tuesday.

"We welcome Adani Ports SEZ USD 750 million issue in such tough times at a competitive rate of 4.20 per cent, this reaffirms the faith global investors have in value offerings by large Indian corporates such as Adani Group," India INX MD and CEO V Balasubramaniam said.

Also Read | Lava Z66 Budget Smartphone With a 13MP Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India for Rs 7,777.

Last month, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone had said it will raise USD 750 million (over Rs 5,610 crore) to fund its capital expenditure requirements and to retire some of its debt.

India INX is the arm of leading stock exchange BSE.

In a separate statement, BSE said its equity derivatives segment registered a record turnover of Rs 62,182 crore on Tuesday, and is gaining wide investor participation since the introduction of S&P BSE SENSEX 50 weekly futures and options contract with Monday expiry.

"With greater liquidity and depth in Sensex 50 contracts, I encourage members to take full benefits of BSE's superior front-end trading software and co-locations services available free of cost," BSE Chief Business Officer Sameer Patil said.

"These features make the BSE platform an ideal choice for market participants to hedge their equity price risks," he added. PTI SP RVK 08041939 NNNNears, no team or coach had a clue how to counter “Total Football,” allowing Ajax to win three straight European Cups from 1971-73. Suurbier was there all along.

Then came 1974, Dutch soccer's most exhilarating and traumatic year. With long hair and untucked shirts, they cruised through the early stages of the World Cup in West Germany, entertaining the the world with dazzling performances.

Moments ahead of the final, Suurbier and his teammates were still joking and making light of the momentous occasion. They led West Germany 1-0 after a minute, but then it all fell apart as the methodological Germans came back to win 2-1.

Suurbier stuck with the national team for four more years, and he came even closer to winning the World Cup in 1978. The Dutch hit the post in the final minutes of regulation time, when a goal would have given them the title. In the end, they lost to host Argentina 3-1, and Suurbier's international career was over.

He later joined Cruyff at the Los Angeles Aztecs in 1979, but his career was sliding. He stayed in the United States for more than three decades, working various coaching jobs and even as a bartender.

As reliable as he was on the field, Suurbier was known for being a happy-go-lucky character off it. He is remembered as much for his pranks about disappearing socks, and worse, as about the trophies he won. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)