New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Adani Transmission on Wednesday said its board has appointed Lisa Caroline MacCallum as an additional director (independent) from 30th November 2021.

Also Read | AIMA MAT PBT Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at mat.aima.in.

The board of directors of the company has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Lisa Caroline MacCallum as an additional director (Non-Executive, Independent) with effect from 30th November, 2021 to hold office up to the date of next annual general meeting," a BSE filing said.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Series To Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset: Report.

Lisa Caroline MacCallum began her professional life in Accounting, Finance and Consulting with KPMG in Australia and the USA. She enjoyed a long career at NIKE Inc (2001-2014) based in the USA, serving on the executive leadership team in commercial and brand strategy roles and as Vice President of NIKE's Corporate Philanthropy and Global Community Investments.

She most recently completed a full-term independent directorship on British Telecom PLC's Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility Board Committee 2015 to 2019, the filing stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)