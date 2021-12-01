New Delhi, December 1: The All India Management Association has released the admit cards for MAT PBT scheduled on December 5. Notably, the admit cards have been released only for those candidates who have who have completed their registrations till 1 pm on December 1, 2021. The hall tickets for aspirants who have completed their registration after 1 pm on December 1, will be available tomorrow, on December 2 from 4 pm. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the association. Bihar CSBC Driver Constable DET Admit Card Released, Candidates Can Download Their E-Admit Cards Online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who have applied for same can visit the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in to check and download their respective admit cards. To access their admit cards, aspirants have to enter their registration number and date of birth on the official website. Admit cards will carry important details and instructions regarding the examination such as test date, time, reporting time, name and address of test centre among others. Scroll down to know how to download MAT admit cards from official website.

Here Is How To Download AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in

On the homepage click on the link to download admit card

A new web page will open

Enter required details: Registration number and DOB

Click on submit

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. Candidates are advised to follow guidelines and instructions given in the admit card. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card, queries or confusions, candidates are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately and get the issue resolved.

