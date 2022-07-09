Puducherry, Jul 9 (PTI) Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry Central University professor Gurmeet Singh has been given additional charge to hold the post of Vice-Chancellor of the Gandhigram Rural Institute (deemed-to-be-university) in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 857 Head Constable Posts at ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here.

A release from the Assistant Registrar of Pondicherry University K.Mahesh said on Saturday that the Ministry of Education has issued the order to this effect. or http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)