New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Beijing-based multilateral funding agency Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has subscribed to Rs 1,301.25 crore of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.

The investment, structured as a privately placed, three-year NCD issuance, aims to accelerate financing in the renewable energy and e-mobility sectors to support India's transition toward a sustainable infrastructure ecosystem, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) said in a statement.

Also Read | Government Job Alert: Indian Navy 10+2 BTech Cadet Entry Scheme Goes Live on joinindiannavy.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria, Steps To Apply.

As part of this strategic collaboration, AIIB has also supported ABCL in enhancing its Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS), aligning it with AIIB's Environmental and Social Framework (ESF) to ensure robust environmental and social governance in sub-projects, it said.

This investment aligns with India's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement and supports government-led initiatives such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline and Renewable Energy Targets, it said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, June 30, 2025: As Gold Price Continues To Decline, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

It underscores AIIB's ongoing efforts to build resilient and sustainable infrastructure ecosystems across Asia through trusted partnerships with leading financial intermediaries, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)