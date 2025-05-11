Lucknow, May 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday greeted people on National Technology Day.

In a post on X in Hindi, he said, "Happy National Technology Day to all the scientists involved in building the 'New India'! On this day, by conducting the Pokhran nuclear test, our scientists had taken a new step towards achieving the resolve of 'Strong India, Capable India' ('Samarth Bharat, Saksham Bharat') and established our scientific consciousness on the global stage".

National Technology Day commemorates the momentous events of May 11, 1998, when India successfully conducted nuclear tests under Operation Shakti, and saw the maiden flight of the indigenously developed Hansa-3 aircraft.

In recognition of these achievements, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared May 11 as National Technology Day.

