New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) US-based Advance Auto Parts on Monday said it has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad.

The North Carolina-headquartered company is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider.

The GCC would act as a hub of innovation, providing critical transformational support and automotive solutions across IT, digital, finance, and human resources for its North American markets, the company said in a statement.

"Setting up a GCC in India, was a strategic move to support Advance's transformational journey by leveraging India's talent powerhouse to deliver efficient solutions for complex process, participate in innovation programs, and develop digital capabilities," Advance Auto Parts President & CEO Tom Greco said.

India is an extremely important market for Advance, and the company is committed to invest substantially in recruiting, retaining, and developing top talent to drive growth and value across the company with an impetus on innovation, he added.

"We look forward to growing our global team in Hyderabad and hope to become one of the great places to work in India, while helping grow the regional economy," Greco noted.

