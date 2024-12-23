New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The commerce and industry ministry on Monday said an Advance Calibration Laboratory has been set up at National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB).

The force calibration system at the council is one of the first facility in the field of cement and construction industry.

Also Read | RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Latest Government Jobs Notification Issued by Railway Recruitment Boards, 32,438 Vacancies Up for Grab; Know Eligibility, Important Dates and Other Details.

"These calibration facilities will cater to the quality assurance efforts of cement and construction industry, PSUs, laboratories of CSIR," it said.

A 500 kWp Solar Roof Top was also installed at the council's building at Ballabgarh.

Also Read | The Delhi Model: Jasmine Shah's New Book Shows How AAP 'Redefined' Governance in India.

Inaugurating the lab, Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sanjiv said the Centre of Excellence for Building Materials should be established at NCB with the help of DPIIT and all stakeholders.

He emphasised that the cement sector had been contributing towards the growth and development in many ways such as providing adequate quality cement for national infra and housing needs, providing jobs to lakhs of people directly and indirectly, contributing to the national exchequer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)