New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday said it will support all proposals related to the promotion of organic and natural farming.

A two-day National Seminar cum Exhibition on Organic Farming was organized by the National Centre for Organic & Natural Farming (NCONF), Ghaziabad, on March 18-19, according to an official statement.

The programme and exhibition were inaugurated by K M S Khalsa, Director (Finance), Union Ministry of Agriculture along with Gagnesh Sharma, Director of NCONF and A K Yadav, Advisor, Ministry of Agriculture.

Khalsa emphasized the significance of organic farming and its growing importance in today's world.

He assured support for the promotion and implementation of proposals related to organic and natural Farming will be considered on priority.

Gagnesh Sharma outlined the current status and achievements of NCONF in the domain of Organic and Natural Farming. He discussed the importance of certification, and organic input quality management, and highlighted the potential opportunities for marketing organic and natural products to help boost the income of farmers.

Yadav shared insights on the status of organic farming in India and motivated farmers and stakeholders to participate in the production and processing of organic produce for both domestic and international markets.

Padmashree Dr Bharat Bhushan Tyagi spoke about the promotion of organic farming at the village as a cluster based approach. He emphasized moving beyond a cluster-based approach to improve the adaptability of organic farming and bring more land under organic certification.

Gopal Bhai Sutariya from Bansi Gir Gaushala, Ahmedabad, spoke about the importance of cow-based natural farming and its potential. He introduced the “Gaukripa Krishi” model, explaining how farmers can adopt natural and organic farming practices. He assured that this model would be available to all stakeholders free of cost.

