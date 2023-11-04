Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) The West Bengal government conducted a roadshow here to draw attention of industries from Punjab region and explore investment opportunities ahead of a global business summit in Kolkata scheduled later this month.

The 7th edition of the 'Bengal Global Business Summit' (BGBS) will take place on November 21-22 this year.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

As a prelude to this event, a roadshow was organised in Chandigarh to explore trade and investment opportunities in West Bengal, according to a press release.

In collaboration with ASSOCHAM, the government of West Bengal hosted an interactive session with business stakeholders from the Punjab region.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

This session brought together some of the leading business groups from West Bengal and key industry players from Chandigarh region.

Drishmeet Singh Buttar, Co-Chairman, ASSOCHAM Chandigarh UT Development Council, and Managing Partner, Healing Super Specialty Hospital, Chandigarh, highlighted West Bengal's investor-friendly approach while talking about opportunities in the eastern state.

Amit Mitra, Principal Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and Finance Department, Government of West Bengal, who also holds the rank of a cabinet minister in the state, delivered the keynote address.

He began his address citing an emotional connection between West Bengal and Punjab since the period of India's freedom struggle and sought partnership in continuation of this tradition.

He said that an RBI study shows West Bengal is the 4th largest state in terms of net value added.

Stating that Punjab has infrastructure and human resources, he invited the industries from the state to visit BGBS and meet overseas delegations.

Anoop Kumar Agrawal, Principal Secretary, Department of Technical Education, Training, and Skill Development, Government of West Bengal, said the sate has a large manpower accounting for 7.2 per cent of the country's workforce.

Nikhil Nirmal, Managing Director, West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (WBSIDCL), said the state is home to more than 89 lakh MSMEs (micro,small and medium enterprises), the second highest in India.

The state has an MSME facilitation centre in each district and holds a finance clinic in each district every month to hand-hold the MSME sector.

Harish, Executive Director of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC), shared the details about the past BGBS events, the number of agreements signed, and the global participation.

Komal Dashora, Member, ASSOCHAM Eastern Region Healthcare Council, and Director and President Medica Hospitals Pvt Ltd, spoke of the initiatives taken by the government to help industry, such as one officer, one project model, etc.

Somesh Dasgupta, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Eastern Region Energy Sector Council, and Whole Time Director, India Power Corporation Limited (IPCL), highlighted the abundance of quality power for all industrial needs in Bengal.

He invited businesses to explore Durgapur Asansol Industrial belt that offers the most competitive power rate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)