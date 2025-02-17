Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged the state government to provide appropriate compensation to livestock farmers of Tirupur and Erode for the deaths of their goats due to attack by stray dogs.

BJP's farmers wing chief GK Nagaraj said his party would spearhead a massive protest if due compensation was not provided.

Seeking quick action to tackle the menace caused by stray dogs, Palaniswami said besides livestock, children and elderly have been severely affected. The leader of opposition said sheep rearing is the lifeline for farmers of various villages in Tirupur and Erode districts and in recent times, hundreds of goats--sheep have been killed in multiple incidents of attacks by dogs.

"The farmers say with concern that the authorities have not taken any steps to prevent attacks by stray dogs and compensation has also not been provided for goats killed by dogs," Palaniswami said in a statement.

The livestock farmers have regretted that they were forcibly removed by police from the site of protest at Paravalasu on the Erode-Palani road, the AIADMK chief added.

Nagaraj said more than 600 goats have been bitten by dogs in Erode and Tirupur districts during the past one year and the Tamil Nadu government has been "deceiving" farmers, who seek compensation.

He underscored that sheep rearing is the only source of livelihood for people, especially women, in these districts.

BJP leader Nagaraj alleged that police have brutally attacked farmers who staged a roadroko seeking compensation for deaths (on February 15 and 16, 2025) of 70 sheep/goats in Kangeyam and Chennimalai. The BJP office-bearers took part in the protest of farmers, he said.

The dog population does not seem to decline though authorities have accounted for funds allotted by the central government for Animal Birth Control programme for sterilisation and immunisation purposes, the BJP leader claimed.

