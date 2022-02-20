Chennai, Feb 20 (PTI) The main opposition AIADMK on Sunday urged the State Election Commission to order repolling in more wards here alleging violence, booth-capturing and impersonation of voters by the ruling DMK.

Also Read | Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 Posts in South East Central Railway Under Sports Quota at secr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The AIADMK also demanded a thorough probe and appropriate legal action in this regard.

Specifying civic poll-related incidents here in various polling stations, the AIADMK also alleged violation of an order of the Madras High Court as CCTV camera was not fixed in a booth.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Wet Spell Over Northeast India; North India Witnesses Rise in Temperature.

A representation on the matter was sent to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner by AIADMK legal wing joint secretary R M Babu Murugavel.

The 11 listed incidents were in essence allegations of unleashing violence against AIADMK men and others, booth-capturing and 'casting false votes' by impersonating voters.

Such incidents happened between 5 PM and 6 PM on February 19 in various polling stations, the principal opposition party alleged. Urban civic polls were held in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Referring to a specific booth in Ward 122, the AIADMK said protesting against polling false votes by DMK men, none of the other party agents present there endorsed 'Form 23' to object and condemn such acts.

Hence, repolling should be held in such polling stations to ensure a transparent and fair polls.

Also, the AIADMK urged the State Election Commission to ensure CCTV surveillance during the counting process on February 22, count postal votes initially and then take up EVMs and declare the results immediately.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)