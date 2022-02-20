Mumbai, February 20: The South East Central Railway (SECR) is inviting online applications from candidates for various posts under the sports quota. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of SECR at secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

According to the notification, the recruitment is being held for a total of 21 Sport Quota posts for Levels 2/3, 4, and 5 of the SECR. Read the latest SECR notification here. The last date to apply is March 5.

How To Apply For SECR Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of SECR at secr.indianrailways.gov.in

Click on the ‘Recruitment’ link, and then on the link for RRC Bilaspur

Click on the Sports Quota option

Fill in the application

Upload the requested documents and pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria For SECR Recruitment 2022:

Sports achievements are mandatory to be eligible for the SECR vacancies.

A graduation degree is mandatory for the applicants interested in the Level 4 and 5 post.

For Level 2/3 non-technical posts, Class 12 is mandatory.

For technical posts, a Class 10 certificate along with an ITI certificate is necessary.

Selection Process For SECR Recruitment 2022:

The selection of applicants will be through their performance in sports trials, followed by document verification.

Age Limit For SECR Recruitment 2022:

Candidates must note that the age limit for the post is 18 to 24 years.

Application Fee For SECR Recruitment 2022:

Rs 500 for all.

Rs 250 for SC/ST Candidates

Applicants must note that they cannot apply for more than one post in the same sports discipline/event. However, they need to submit a separate form and application fee in case applicants are interested in filling in more than one sporting event/discipline. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of SECR for more information and updates.

