New Delhi, December 18: Delhi grappled with alarming pollution levels on Wednesday as the air quality settled in the severe category with an AQI of 441, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Out of the 37 monitoring stations, 32 recorded air quality in the 'severe plus' category, with AQI readings reaching as high as 480 at many locations. The remaining stations reported 'severe' air quality. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality ‘Severe’ at 442, Temperature Drops to 5 Degrees Celsius in National Capital (Watch Videos).

Drone Visuals From Kalindi Kunj

#WATCH | A thick layer of fog covered parts of Delhi this morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 5°C, as per IMD. Drone visuals from Kalindi Kunj, shot around 7.50 am. pic.twitter.com/JkToRNTabw — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

A Fog Covered Parts of Delhi

#WATCH | A layer of fog covered parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 5°C, as per IMD. Visuals from Kalindi Kunj pic.twitter.com/DxUpVYwtGd — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

Morning Visuals From Nehru Park

#WATCH | A layer of fog covered parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 5°C, as per IMD. GRAP stage IV measures have also been in effect in the entire NCR since December 16 after deterioration in air quality. Morning visuals from Nehru Park pic.twitter.com/oXYN7kT97G — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

An AQI of 400 or above warrants urgent attention, according to the CPCB's colour-coded warnings. Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the strictest set of anti-pollution measures, remains in force, including a ban on construction activities and the entry of polluting trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi.

The minimum temperature was 7.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's normal, with the humidity level at 93 percent at 8:30 am. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius under mainly clear skies. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Deteriorates to ‘Poor’ Again in National Capital, GRAP-4 Restrictions Relaxed.

During winters, GRAP categorises air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

