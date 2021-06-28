New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has added another 28.2 megahertz spectrum to boost network capacity for high-speed data services and it is even ready for 5G technology.

With this addition, Airtel claims to have the largest spectrum bank of 72.2 MHz in Uttar Pradesh (East) and is well positioned to serve the booming demand for data services.

"We are aggressively expanding our network in Uttar Pradesh (East) by investing in new spectrum and network upgrades to provide a world-class service experience to our customers. Airtel now has the largest spectrum bank in Uttar Pradesh (East) and our future ready network is well positioned to meet the surging demand for high speed data, Shailendra Singh, CEO, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand," Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

The company has deployed an additional 5 MHz spectrum in the 900 MHz band, 3.2 MHz in 1800 MHz band and 20 MHz in 2300 MHz band, along with advanced network software tools across its network in the state to significantly bolster high speed data capacity.

"With its diverse spectrum holdings across 2300, 2100, 1800, 900 Mhz bands, the company is well positioned to serve the growing demand for high speed data services and its network is fully ready for 5G," the statement said.

The company said that deployment of additional spectrum will enable improved network availability and data speeds along with better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and urban areas.

The deployment also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase footprint in villages as more people access high speed data services, the statement said.

