New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Airtel Africa on Tuesday announced an agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet services to its customers in Africa.

Currently, SpaceX has acquired requisite licences in 9 out of 14 countries within Airtel Africa's footprint, Airtel Africa said in a release, adding that operating licences for the other five countries are under process.

As such, Starlink is a satellite internet service developed by SpaceX -- the American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company founded in 2002 by world's richest man Elon Musk. It provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet worldwide using satellite technology.

Unlike conventional satellite services that rely on distant geostationary satellites, Starlink utilises the world's largest low Earth orbit or LEO constellation (550 km above earth).

This constellation of LEO satellites (7,000 now but eventually set to grow to over 40,000) and its mesh delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, and video calls.

Announcing the pact with SpaceX for Starlink, Airtel Africa in a release on Tuesday said, "With this collaboration, Airtel Africa will further enhance its next-generation satellite connectivity offerings and augment connectivity for enterprises, businesses, and socio-economic communities like schools, health centres in even the most rural parts of Africa."

Airtel Africa will also explore rural coverage expansion through cellular backhauling, according to the release.

Airtel Africa and SpaceX will continue to explore other areas to promote digital inclusion in the continent as well as SpaceX's ability to utilise and benefit from Airtel's ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in Africa.

SpaceX Vice-President of Starlink Business Operations Chad Gibbs said, "We are very excited to work with Airtel to bring the transformative benefits of Starlink to the African people in new and innovative ways".

Starlink is available in more than 20 African markets and this agreement with Airtel highlights how, once licensed, Starlink welcomes the opportunity to join forces with important industry leaders to ensure as many people as possible can benefit from Starlink's presence, Gibbs said.

"The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in Africa's telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering across Africa makes great sense for our business," the top executive said.

Airtel Africa MD and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Taldar said the partnership with SpaceX is a significant step to demonstrate continued commitment to advancing Africa's digital economy through strategic investments and partnerships.

"Next-generation satellite connectivity will ensure that every individual, business, and community have reliable and affordable voice and data connectivity even in the most remote and currently under-served parts of Africa," Taldar said.

Airtel Africa's move follows Bharti Airtel announcing a partnership with SpaceX in the India market.

In March this year, Bharti Airtel -- then within hours of it, Jio Platforms -- announced that they have signed separate deals with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet services to India, subject to SpaceX receiving regulatory approvals.

The commercial terms of the deals are not yet known.

According to a statement released by Bharti Airtel on March 11, the Sunil Mittal-owned company and SpaceX will explore offering Starlink equipment in Airtel's retail stores, Starlink services via Airtel to business customers, opportunities to connect communities, schools, and health centers, among others, in even the most rural parts of India.

The two would also explore how Starlink could help expand and enhance the Airtel network, as well as SpaceX's ability to utilise and benefit from Airtel's ground network infrastructure and other capabilities in India.

On Monday, the Indian government issued stringent security norms mandating legal interception of satellite communication services and barred companies from linking connection of users in any form with any terminal or facility located outside the country's border as well as processing of their data overseas.

