Coimbatore, Jan 11 (PTI) The Coimbatore district administration has taken all preventive measures to check the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji said here on Tuesday.

Over 12,000 beds were available both in government and private hospitals, he said reviewing the steps taken by the authorities at the district Collectorate here.

He further said a total of 7,368 beds were ready in government hospital and health centres, while 4,691 in private hospitals adding up to 12,059, which include 4,397 oxygen beds and 853 ICU beds.

About 81 per cent of the people had already taken two doses of the vaccine, he said, adding 1,671 people had taken the booster dose of the total 70,950 eligible.

As for those in the 15-18 years age group, about 1,61,000 people were eligible of which 1.40,752 had taken the dose, he said.

Stating that 7,000 to 9,000 coronavirus tests were being conducted daily in the district, he said that the administration is considering to raise it to 12,000.

All the 11 checkposts in the district were fitted with CCTV cameras, which were being monitored from the office of Collector, he said.

Steps were also being taken to test those accompanying infected persons in all hospitals, Senthil Balaji said.

