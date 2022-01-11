Xiaomi is set to launch a new smartphone, the 11T Pro, in India on January 19, 2022. The Chinese smartphone brand has dropped a teaser for the handset on its official Twitter account, confirming its launch date for India. The phone made its debut in Europe last year alongside 11T 5G and 11 Lite 5G NE. The teaser image gives us a first glimpse of the upcoming handset. Additionally, the company has created a dedicated microsite on the official website and Amazon India. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Likely To Be Introduced in China Next Month: Report.

The Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro is priced in Europe at EUR 649 (around Rs 54,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB model. The bigger 8GB + 256GB model costs EUR 699 (around Rs 58,700) while the top-end model gets a price tag of EUR 749 (approximately Rs 62,900). The India-spec Xiaomi 11T Pro is said to come in three variants - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

As far as specs are concerned, the Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photography, there is a triple camera setup at the back. It comprises a 108MP primary sensor along with, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a telephoto shooter. Upfront, there will be a 16MP snapper for selfie and video calls. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with a 120W HyperCharge fast charging. It will also feature dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

