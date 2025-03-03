Amaravati, March 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday promised to act against a chit fund company in Palnadu district which allegedly cheated hundreds of people.

While returning from the Secretariat to his Undavalli riverfront residence the Chief Minister came across a large group of people who were allegedly swindled by Sai Sadhana Chit Fund from Narasaraopeta.

"I went to the victims who came to my residence in Undavalli. They told me that Sai Sadhana Chit Fund company cheated them. I Will take action against the culprits from the government side to do justice to the victims," said Naidu in a post on X.

The people described to the Chief Minister how they all lost their hard-earned money, and Naidu promised to take action and uphold justice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)