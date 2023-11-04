West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 4 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly robbing Rs 6.5 lakh from a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Narasapuram town of West Godavari district, police said.

Police arrested T Suresh Babu from his house at Rustumbada Panchayti near Narasapuram town. They also recovered Rs 6.5 lakh cash from him, along with a knife that he had used during the robbery.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

"A highly indebted Babu wanted to get rid of the heat from his debtors who were demanding him to payback by robbing a bank and settling his debts," West Godavari district superintendent of police U Ravi Prakash told PTI, adding that a 16-member police team nabbed him.

Babu wore a mask, sported a cap and carried out the robbery at SBI's Joysula Branch in Narasapuram.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

He directly went into the cash officer's room and pretended to need a gold loan but took out a knife, threatened the branch's cash officer and decamped with the cash.

After robbing the money, Babu went to his house located behind Leprosy Hospital, Grace Goyal Nagar, Rustumbada Panchayti near Narasapuram town, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)