Lucknow, Mar 2 (PTI) Apna Dal (Sonelal) national convenor Anupriya Patel on Sunday emphasised the importance of strengthening the party's organisational structure before strategising for the panchayat elections, due later this year.

She also said workers who had consistently supported the party's growth would be prioritised while distributing tickets for the panchayat polls.

The Union minister held a monthly review meeting in Lucknow during which she outlined her vision for the party's growth.

She reiterated that the foundation of the party's success lay in building a robust organisation.

"Whether it's the 2025 (panchayat) elections, 2027 (assembly polls) or the 2029 (Lok Sabha election), the first priority must be to strengthen our organisation. Only then will we be in a position to do anything meaningful," Patel said.

The Union minister announced that Apna Dal (Sonelal) would prioritise those workers who consistently supported the party's growth while distributing tickets for the panchayat polls.

"We will distribute tickets to party workers in the panchayat elections but, before that, we must strengthen the organisation," she said.

The State Election Commission is yet to announce the panchayat election schedule.

Patel also took a subtle jab at some leaders who were absent from the review meeting, saying, "Thank you to all those who participated in the meeting but many of our officebearers are absent and many chairs are vacant. We must all remember to prioritise the party above all else."

Any worker who prioritises organisation meetings over other engagements truly contributes to advancing the goals of Apna Dal (Sonelal), she added.

She also introduced new in-charges during the meeting.

The Union minister made it clear that workers eager to contest the panchayat elections would have ample opportunities.

However, she warned that electoral success would not come solely by contesting the polls, noting that the strength of the party's organisation would be crucial.

"We will select candidates at the assembly level but the strength of the organisation in each area is vital. We need to align our efforts with the upcoming panchayat elections," the Apna Dal (Sonelal) supremo said.

Senior Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader and state minister Ashish Patel urged the party workers to spread its policies at the grassroots level.

He emphasised that grassroots involvement was essential for the party's success.

Apna Dal (Sonelal) is particularly focused on strengthening its influence among the Kurmi community in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The party, a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has 13 MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

